Orioles snap slump with 11-0 rout of Nationals

Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer, and the visiting Baltimore Orioles rediscovered their offense after losing four straight, defeating the Washington Nationals 11-0 Friday night. Baltimore scored just eight total runs as the Miami Marlins pulled off a four-game sweep in Camden Yards earlier this week.

Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Pedro Severino and Austin Hays added three hits apiece. Nunez homered in a four-run sixth inning that broke open the game. He finished 2-for-4. Severino knocked in two runs, and Hanser Alberto, Anthony Santander and Hays drove in a run apiece.

The Orioles finished with 19 hits, roughing up Washington starter Anibal Sanchez (0-2). The right-hander gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four. Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-1) made his second consecutive good start and earned his first win. He threw six shutout innings, allowed three hits and struck out three without a walk.

Iglesias gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first, and Baltimore added two in the second. Hays drove in a run with a single, and Alberto's force-play grounder made it 3-0. Iglesias' RBI single in the fourth gave Baltimore a 4-0 lead.

Nunez crushed his three-run homer to left in the sixth for a 7-0 edge. Later in the inning, Severino doubled to right for another run. Santander, Iglesias and Severino each drove in one run in a three-run seventh that gave Baltimore an 11-0 advantage.

The Orioles went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position and still stranded 14. Travis Lakins threw a perfect eighth inning for Baltimore, and David Hess handled the final two innings of a combined four-hitter.

Washington second baseman Starlin Castro went 2-for-3. --Field Level Media