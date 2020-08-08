Left Menu
Development News Edition

White, Poeltl help Spurs top shorthanded Jazz

White paced the San Antonio with 12 points, with Poeltl scoring 11 points and taking six rebounds in the first half. Clarkson's 17 points off the bench led all scorers while Ingles had 12 in the half for the Jazz.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 07:52 IST
White, Poeltl help Spurs top shorthanded Jazz

Derrick White poured in 24 points and Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs overwhelmed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 119-111 on Friday afternoon at the HP Field House near Orlando in a key NBA seeding game. The win allows the Spurs (30-38) to reassume 10th place in the West, a game behind Portland in the standings and a half-game up on surging Phoenix. San Antonio has three games left in the NBA restart, including another contest against Utah on Thursday to wrap up their schedules.

The Spurs must climb over Portland into ninth place and stay within four games of Memphis in the standings to secure a spot in a play-in tournament for a chance to participate in the postseason for an NBA-record 23rd straight year. The Jazz played without four starters -- Mike Conley (right knee soreness), Rudy Gobert (rest), Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain) and Royce O'Neale (right calf soreness).

Lonnie Walker IV and Rudy Gay added 14 points for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan hit for 13 and Dejounte Murray scored 11 for San Antonio. Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points off the bench for the Jazz, with Tony Bradley adding 15 points and 11 rebounds, Miye Oni and Emmanuel Mudiay contributing 14 points each, and Joe Ingles pumping in 12.

Utah (43-26) is fifth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind Houston for fourth with three games to play. The Spurs led 60-50 by halftime by outshooting the Jazz 50 percent to 40.9 percent over the first two quarters. White paced the San Antonio with 12 points, with Poeltl scoring 11 points and taking six rebounds in the first half.

Clarkson's 17 points off the bench led all scorers while Ingles had 12 in the half for the Jazz. San Antonio never wavered in the third quarter, again building its lead to as many as 16 points on the way to a 96-84 advantage heading into the final 12 minutes.

Utah cut San Antonio's lead to six -- 103-97 with 7:19 to play -- but would get no closer. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India plane crash

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two whil...

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said he wants to learn about Taiwans incredibly effective response to the cornavirus even though the island did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to war ...

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaskas largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city off...

US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal

A federal appeals court has decided to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epsteins sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020