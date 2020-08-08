Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putter goes cold, Woods struggles simply to make cut at PGA

On Day 2, the grand total was 52 feet, and that was with the help of 12 footer on No. 16 that looked more like 50 considering the way the rest of the round had gone. The rough putting day contributed to an 0-for-5 performance in the sand-save category, which brought him to 0 for 7 for the tournament.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 08-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 09:37 IST
Putter goes cold, Woods struggles simply to make cut at PGA

After Friday's barrage of misreads, short misses and rim-outs on greens he could not figure out, Tiger Woods might want to go back to his old putter. And find a new sand wedge while he's at it. Woods, who got under par on Day 1 of the PGA Championship by swapping his usual putter for one that was a little longer, ended up in a battle simply to make the cut in the second round. He shot 2-over 72 to finish at even par at the midway point at Harding Park. He is eight shots behind leader Haotong Li.

Most of the problems had to do with his putting. “I really struggled with getting the speed of the greens today,” he said. “They looked faster than what they were putting. They were firm coming into the greens, but they weren't putting as fast as they looked. And then as the day wore on, they got a little more fuzzy and got even slower.” On Day 1, he made 141 feet worth of putts. On Day 2, the grand total was 52 feet, and that was with the help of 12 footer on No. 16 that looked more like 50 considering the way the rest of the round had gone.

The rough putting day contributed to an 0-for-5 performance in the sand-save category, which brought him to 0 for 7 for the tournament. A day that began with legitimate thoughts of Woods capturing his 16th major ended with him needing to play the last three holes at even par or better simply to make the cut.

He did, but there are eight shots and more than three dozen players separating himself and Li. An improbable gap to make up under the best of circumstances. Impossible if he keeps putting like that. “You give it a run, but it's just not rolling out,” Woods said.

He complained that the practice green has been rolling faster than the greens on the course all week. Sure enough, the trouble started right away. On the first hole, he lined up an 8-footer, expecting it to move slightly to the right as it approached the hole. It stayed dead straight. It was the first of five misses from 12 feet and closer on the day. He needed 17 putts over the front nine, and made the turn in 2-over 37. At that point, he hadn't made a putt longer than 3 feet.

His sand wedge was no help. In two days, he hasn't left himself closer than 7 feet out of any of the seven greenside bunkers he's found. But when asked if he thought he could still win this tournament, Woods responded as expected: “Yeah,” he said.

He was happy with his driver. He hit nine fairways, which was three more than the day before. But for the second straight day, he could not make both things work at the same time. Woods said he was trying a different putter this week so he didn't have to bend over as much to make the stroke — another small way of alleviating pressure on his surgically repaired back. It will be interesting to see if he sticks with the same flat stick for the weekend. Either way, maybe the best thing he's got going for him Saturday is an early tee time.

“Hopefully I can get it going, drive the ball like I did today, hit my irons a little bit more crisp," Woods said, “and be a little bit more aggressive on the putts.” AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five effective ways to beat stress caused by uncertainty during COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic flushing in more uncertainty than ever in peoples lives, it has also added to the daily life stress and anxiety faced by an individual. Be it the fear of losing a job or the fear of contracting the virus, the l...

Gunmen kill at least 20 in village in eastern Burkina Faso

Gunmen stormed a cattle market and opened fire in an eastern Burkina Faso village Friday, killing at least 20 people and injuring many others, a local government official said. The attack in Namoungou village is being investigated, said Sai...

Patna SP probing SSR death case reaches Patna, says Mumbai cops obstructing investigation

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari arrived at Patna Airport from Mumbai on Friday after he was quarantined in Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police. He, along with other officers from the Bihar Police, went to Mumbai to investigate the ...

Cricket-Still too early to talk about moving Boxing Day test - CA

Cricket Australia interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said it was still too early to determine whether they would shift the Boxing Day test match against India from Melbourne as the state of Victoria battled a novel coronavirus resurge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020