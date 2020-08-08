Left Menu
Senzatela (3-0) guides Rockies past Mariners

Senzatela (3-0) guides Rockies past Mariners
Antonio Senzatela pitched six quality innings to match the major league lead with his third victory of the season, and he was backed by three home runs as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Seattle Mariners 8-4 on Friday. Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Rockies. Murphy also had a two-run single as part of a four-RBI night.

Austin Nola homered for Seattle, which dropped to 2-6 at home. Senzatela (3-0) allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the second. With two outs, Dee Gordon reached on a two-base throwing error by Colorado shortstop Trevor Story and scored when Mallex Smith grounded a single to left field. The Rockies took the lead in the third. Chris Owings led off by lining a single to right, and he advanced to third on Elias Diaz's double to left. Owings scored on Hampson's groundout, and Diaz came home when Story reached on a fielder's choice.

Colorado extended the lead to 4-1 in the sixth. With one out, Blackmon lined a single to right. Matt Kemp's two-out double sent Blackmon to third, and both runners scored when Murphy grounded a single to right, just past diving second baseman Shed Long Jr. That was it for Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1), who allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Mariners got those two runs back in the bottom of the inning, as Kyle Seager doubled to left with one out and scored on Nola's two-run shot down the left field line. Hampson homered to left-center field with two outs in the top of the seventh off right-hander Erik Swanson to give the Rockies a 5-3 lead.

Blackmon led off the eighth with a solo shot off right-hander Yohan Ramirez. An out later, Kemp walked and Murphy followed with a two-run homer to right. The Mariners capped the scoring in the bottom of the inning as Kyle Lewis lined a one-out single to center and scored on Nola's double into the right field corner.

