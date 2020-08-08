Left Menu
Development News Edition

Betts belts homer to help Dodgers roll past Giants

The injury occurred during the game, but Betts still delivered a home run in his final at-bat. Samardzija gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts. Rios' home run for the Dodgers, his third, came in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 10:52 IST
Betts belts homer to help Dodgers roll past Giants

Mookie Betts hit a home run while making his first start in five days and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-2 victory Friday against the visiting San Francisco Giants. Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Rios also hit home runs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in their last six games and the eighth time in their last 10. Julio Urias gave up one run over four innings, while Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief to earn the victory.

Betts last started Sunday at Arizona, ultimately leaving that contest with a sore left middle finger. The injury occurred during the game, but Betts still delivered a home run in his final at-bat. In fact, with his final two at-bats Sunday and his first two Friday, Betts had four consecutive extra-base hits. His first-inning double was the Dodgers' first hit of the game, and his third-inning solo home run off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (0-2) was his team's first run of the game. It was Betts' third home run as a member of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers also received an RBI single in the third inning from Justin Turner to take a 2-1 lead after the Giants had taken an early advantage in the top of the inning on an RBI single from Donovan Solano. Solano extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while also giving him 14 RBIs. The hit was his 21st of the season, putting him one behind the Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon for the MLB lead.

In the fourth inning, Muncy hit his fourth home run, a solo shot, and Smith added his second home run, a two-run shot. The Dodgers increased the lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning on a fielder's choice from Chris Taylor. Wilmer Flores hit a solo home run for the Giants in the sixth inning, his third. Samardzija gave up six runs (five earned) on seven hits over four innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Rios' home run for the Dodgers, his third, came in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta. The news was not all good for the Dodgers, who lost All-Star shortstop Corey Seager in the third inning because of a lower back injury.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart signs MoU with UP govt's One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with the One District, One Product ODOP scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government to bring artisans, weavers and craftsmen into mainstream business. Flipkart said tha...

Team India kit sponsorship: Puma buys bid document, Adidas too could enter fray

German sports apparel and footwear major Puma could be the frontrunner in bagging the Indian cricket teams kit sponsorship rights while rival Adidas could also enter the fray. However, it couldnt be confirmed whether Nike would re-...

NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the days big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Ea...

Central Railway may run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Central Railway is likely to announce special trains for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival after having consulted the Maharashtra government about the same, an official said on Saturday. The Central Railway had written to the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020