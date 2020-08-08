A's rally past Astros in 13th inning

Austin Allen tied the game with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien followed two batters later with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday as the host Oakland Athletics overtook the Houston Astros for a 3-2 win. The triumph extended Oakland's winning streak to seven games. The Astros dropped their third straight.

After neither team scored in the first three extra innings, the Astros took the lead when Alex Bregman delivered Garrett Stubbs from third with a one-out double in the top of the 13th. Astros reliever Cy Sneed (0-2) then got within one out of a win, but after an intentional walk to Robbie Grossman, Allen came through with his clutch game-tying hit.

A walk to Tony Kemp loaded the bases, and Semien followed with his liner to right-center, giving Oakland its third extra-inning victory of the season and third walk-off win. Houston fell for the third time in four extra-inning affairs this season. J.B. Wendelken (1-0), who worked three innings and allowed one unearned run, got the win.

The anticipated pitching duel between Astros right-hander Zack Greinke and A's righty Chris Bassitt didn't disappoint. Greinke, who owns an 8-2 lifetime record against the A's, left with a 1-0 lead after six innings. He pitched into and out of trouble, including getting a double-play grounder with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth and stranding Ramon Laureano at third after an inning-opening triple in the sixth.

He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out five. Houston scored the game's first run against Bassitt in the third when Martin Maldonado drew a one-out walk, took second on a wild pitch and coasted home on a double by Kyle Tucker.

Bassitt, who entered the game with a 0.93 ERA, allowed just two other hits -- and no other runs -- in seven innings. He walked three and struck out three. The A's got even two batters after Greinke left the game when Grossman smacked a solo home run off Josh James with one out in the seventh. The homer was Grossman's first of the season.

Semien and Matt Chapman had two hits apiece for the A's. J.J. Reddick singled twice for the Astros, who fell to 3-4 on their nine-game trip.

The A's out-hit Houston 10-7. --Field Level Media