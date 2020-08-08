The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day four match report of first Test between England and Pakistan in Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-JHULAN 2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India's premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Women's World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by performing consistently. SPO-LOCKDOWN-TT-SWASTIKA Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent in Mumbai.

SPO-CRI-MCG-IND Boxing Day Test to stay in Melbourne if crowds are allowed: Cricket Australia Melbourne, Aug 8 (PTI) The iconic MCG will not lose out on hosting India for the Boxing Day Test if crowds are allowed inside the stadium, Cricket Australia (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley said on Saturday. SPO-CRI-ENG-WOAKES We can turn the tables on Pakistan: Woakes Manchester, Aug 8 (PTI) England pace bowler Chris Woakes says his side has encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar Sharma misses cut for second straight week, leader Sullivan sparks on back nine Hertfordshire (UK), Aug 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a one-under par 70 in the second round of the English Championship but that was not enough to keep him alive in the low-scoring event. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB Shakib set to return to training from next month Dhaka, Aug 8 (PTI) Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to start training at the BKSP facility at Savar near here from next month, ahead of his return to competitive cricket. SPO-CRI-MANJREKAR Dhoni told me he would continue till he is beating the team's fastest sprinter: Manjrekar Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday revealed Mahendra Singh Dhoni had told him he would consider himself fit for international cricket as long as he is "beating the fastest sprinter in the team." SPO-CYCLISTS-CAMP COVID-19 tests of all cyclists, support staff before start of camp on Aug 14 return negative: SAI New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, who have been in quarantine on arrival ahead of the national camp beginning on August 14 here, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-REAX England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers Manchester, Aug 8 (PTI) England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. SPO-CRI-SLC-WOM-COACH Lanka de Silva appointed interim coach of Sri Lankan women's team Colombo, Aug 8 (PTI) Former wicketkeeper Lanka de Silva has been appointed as interim head coach of the Sri Lankan women's team following the ouster of Harsha de Silva due to poor performances.

SPO-CRI-WC-NZ NZ could have hosted WC in 2021 but we support ICC's decision to postpone it: Robertson Christchurch, Aug 8 (PTI) New Zealand could have hosted the women's ODI World Cup next year as scheduled but it supports ICC's decision to postpone the showpiece event to 2022, country's sport minister Grant Robertson said on Saturday. SPO-HOCK-AHF HI participates in AHF online indoor hockey forum New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday participated in the sport's Asian body's online indoor hockey forum for coaches, umpires and staff from across the continent.

SPO-CRI-ZIM-AFGHAN Zimbabwe cancels T20I series against Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic Harare, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on international cricket with hosts Zimbabwe calling off their upcoming five-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Saturday..