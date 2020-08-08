Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:26 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1725 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Day four match report of first Test between England and Pakistan in Manchester. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-JHULAN 2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India's premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Women's World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by performing consistently. SPO-LOCKDOWN-TT-SWASTIKA Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent in Mumbai.

SPO-CRI-MCG-IND Boxing Day Test to stay in Melbourne if crowds are allowed: Cricket Australia Melbourne, Aug 8 (PTI) The iconic MCG will not lose out on hosting India for the Boxing Day Test if crowds are allowed inside the stadium, Cricket Australia (CA) interim chief executive Nick Hockley said on Saturday. SPO-CRI-ENG-WOAKES We can turn the tables on Pakistan: Woakes Manchester, Aug 8 (PTI) England pace bowler Chris Woakes says his side has encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar Sharma misses cut for second straight week, leader Sullivan sparks on back nine Hertfordshire (UK), Aug 8 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a one-under par 70 in the second round of the English Championship but that was not enough to keep him alive in the low-scoring event. SPO-CRI-SHAKIB Shakib set to return to training from next month Dhaka, Aug 8 (PTI) Premier Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to start training at the BKSP facility at Savar near here from next month, ahead of his return to competitive cricket. SPO-CRI-MANJREKAR Dhoni told me he would continue till he is beating the team's fastest sprinter: Manjrekar Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday revealed Mahendra Singh Dhoni had told him he would consider himself fit for international cricket as long as he is "beating the fastest sprinter in the team." SPO-CYCLISTS-CAMP COVID-19 tests of all cyclists, support staff before start of camp on Aug 14 return negative: SAI New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, who have been in quarantine on arrival ahead of the national camp beginning on August 14 here, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-BUTTLER-REAX England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers Manchester, Aug 8 (PTI) England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. SPO-CRI-SLC-WOM-COACH Lanka de Silva appointed interim coach of Sri Lankan women's team Colombo, Aug 8 (PTI) Former wicketkeeper Lanka de Silva has been appointed as interim head coach of the Sri Lankan women's team following the ouster of Harsha de Silva due to poor performances.

SPO-CRI-WC-NZ NZ could have hosted WC in 2021 but we support ICC's decision to postpone it: Robertson Christchurch, Aug 8 (PTI) New Zealand could have hosted the women's ODI World Cup next year as scheduled but it supports ICC's decision to postpone the showpiece event to 2022, country's sport minister Grant Robertson said on Saturday. SPO-HOCK-AHF HI participates in AHF online indoor hockey forum New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday participated in the sport's Asian body's online indoor hockey forum for coaches, umpires and staff from across the continent.

SPO-CRI-ZIM-AFGHAN Zimbabwe cancels T20I series against Afghanistan due to COVID-19 pandemic Harare, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic continued to take a toll on international cricket with hosts Zimbabwe calling off their upcoming five-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Saturday..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

Juventus fired coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after his first season in charge ended with the teams Champions League exitDespite winning the Italian title, Sarri paid the price for the round of 16 loss to LyonThe club would like to thank ...

Drop plans for doorstep liquor delivery: Ex-Karnataka CM

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded that the state government drop its plan to provide doorstep delivery of liquor. After faltering in mopping up revenue, the state government is mulling over allowing doorste...

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint Howe's assistant Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their new manager on a three-year deal following the departure of Eddie Howe, the second-tier Championship club said on Saturday. Tindall, 42, was Howes assistant throughout his managerial stint i...

UPSC exam 93rd ranker lodges complaint over fake profiles

An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for creating fake Instagram profiles of a 23-year-old former Miss India finalist who secured 93rd rank in the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020