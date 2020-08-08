Left Menu
Ollie Robinson to join England's squad for second Test against Pak

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday confirmed that Ollie Robinson will be joining the side's squad for the second Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:49 IST
Pacer Ollie Robinson (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The ECB has withdrawn Robinson from Sussex's squad for their upcoming Bob Willis Trophy game against Kent, and he has been asked to join the England squad.

"Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from Sussex's squad for their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent. He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men's behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan. #ENGvPAK," England Cricket tweeted. The 26-year-old has now been asked to enter the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl.

Robinson has scalped 244 wickets in 57 first-class games, and he is yet to make his international debut. In the ongoing first Test against Pakistan, England played their four-seamers-- James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, and Chris Woakes.

The second Test between England and Pakistan is slated to commence from August 13 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

