Robinson asked to join England's training ahead of second Test against Pakistan

"He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men's behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan," it added. England is currently playing the opening Test against Pakistan, featuring a four-pronged pace attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes at Old Trafford.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:01 IST
Rising pacer Ollie Robinson, who was part of the Sussex squad for the upcoming Bob Willis Trophy, has been asked to join England's closed-door training camp ahead of the second Test against Pakistan beginning at the Ageas Bowl on August 13. The 26-year-old has so far captured 244 wickets in 57 first-class matches and has also been a part of England's Test squad in the past but never actually got a chance to play for the national team.

"Seamer Ollie Robinson has been withdrawn from Sussex's squad for their Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent," England Cricket wrote on its Twitter handle on Saturday. "He will join the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl as part of England men's behind closed doors training group ahead of the second Test against Pakistan," it added.

England is currently playing the opening Test against Pakistan, featuring a four-pronged pace attack, including James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes at Old Trafford. Joe Root and his men had beaten the West Indies 2-1 in a three-match series last month.

The final Test against West Indies featured a similar line-up but some of the fast bowlers could be rested for the next Test if England decides to go for the rotation policy that they have followed since the resumption of cricket..

