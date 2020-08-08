Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: No. 12 seeds Montreal, Chicago advance

Artturi Lehkonen broke a scoreless tie with 4:11 left in regulation and Carey Price stopped all 22 shots he faced Friday as the Montreal Canadiens posted a 2-0 win that eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in a qualifying round series in Toronto. Montreal, seeded 12th and last in the Eastern Conference, won the best-of-five series 3-1. The Canadiens' opponent in the upcoming first round has not been determined. MLB roundup: Tigers beat Pirates in 30-run affair

Niko Goodrum drove in five runs, including a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday in the Tigers' first game since Sunday. Jeimer Candelario knocked in the go-ahead run and finished with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. C.J. Cron homered and reached base three times while scoring two runs and driving in two more for Detroit. Bryan Garcia (2-0), who tossed an inning of relief, was credited with the win. Golf: Day says disciplined routine has helped him keep back issues at bay

Former world number one Jason Day said his chronic back problems left him struggling to walk around a golf course when the sport returned in mid-June after the COVID-19 break, but he is now in a better place physically. The 32-year-old Australian carded a second-round 69 at the PGA Championship on Friday for a share of second place to stay in contention for only the second major of his career. NBA roundup: Nets, Magic fill out East playoff field

Tobias Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Orlando Magic 108-101 Friday near Orlando, but the Magic ended up the day's big winner nonetheless. Despite the loss, Orlando clinched the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot after the Washington Wizards lost to the New Orleans Pelicans later in the day. Cardinals games postponed after more positive tests

The St. Louis Cardinals have had another two players and a staff member test positive for COVID-19 and as a result their entire three-game weekend series against the visiting Chicago Cubs has been postponed, Major League Baseball said on Friday. The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests and had previously said their traveling party had returned 13 positive tests, including seven from players. Tiger finds that looks can be deceiving at Harding Park

TPC Harding Park's narrow fairways and thick rough have given players fits through the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, but it was the course's unexpectedly slow greens that caused headaches for Tiger Woods on Friday. The greens are relatively flat, but the combination of second-round hole positions that favored their edges, and cool coastal fog that slowed them down as the day wore on, bewildered even the 15-time major champion. Golf: Koepka overcomes hip tightness to stay in contention at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka required treatment three times for hip tightness during the PGA Championship on Friday, but the American played down injury concerns after posting a second-round 68 that left him tied for second place. Two-time defending champion Koepka, who struggled with left-knee soreness after the PGA Tour resumed in mid-June, was worked on by physiotherapist Marc Wahl as he lay on the grass, sparking concerns that the knee problem was bothering him again. Golf: China's Li grabs two-stroke lead at PGA Championship

China's Li Haotong may not have been on anyone's radar ahead of this week's PGA Championship but he thrust himself into the mix with a bogey-free trip around TPC Harding Park on Friday to grab the second-round lead at the year's first major. Li, whose best finish in 2020 is a share of 18th place at the European Tour's Oman Open in February, carded a five-under-par 65 in calm winds to reach eight under for the week, two shots clear of six players including two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka (68). Golf: Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Common in Surrey, south west of London, on Friday. McIlroy praised for sportsmanship at Harding Park

World number three Rory McIlroy has earned praise for upholding the spirit of the game after a bizarre incident in his second round at the PGA Championship. The Northern Irishman's tee shot on the third hole sailed way right of the green on Friday, before the ball was accidentally stepped on by a TV reporter in the rough.