Motor racing-Da Costa on course for Formula E crown

DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa moved closer to his first all-electric Formula E title on Saturday after emerging from the eighth round in Berlin with a 68-point lead. The Portuguese, who started ninth and finished fourth on Saturday, could be crowned on Sunday if results go his way with 90 points remaining to be won over the final three rounds in the German capital.

BMW I Andretti Motorsport's Maximilian Guenther won his home race without spectators at Berlin's former Tempelhof airport to claim a second win of the season and emerge as da Costa's closest rival. Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns finished second with DS Techeetah's reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne third after starting on pole.

Da Costa has 137 points to Guenther's 69 with Brazilian Lucas di Grassi on 61.