Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues, Stars vie for West's No. 3 seed in round-robin finale

The St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars will square off Sunday in their final game of the Western Conference round-robin tournament in Edmonton. "Listen, coming into this playoffs here, this round-robin, I'm not sure that our guys have really brought the intensity to the first two games," Blues coach Craig Berube said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 01:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 01:14 IST
Blues, Stars vie for West's No. 3 seed in round-robin finale
The Blues will play without forwarding Ivan Barbashev, who left the Edmonton bubble for the birth of his first child. Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

The St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars will square off Sunday in their final game of the Western Conference round-robin tournament in Edmonton. Both the Blues (0-2-0, zero points) and Stars (0-2-0, zero points) are looking to get playoff-ready after losing their first two games.

"We have to get into that mode for this last game before we head into the playoffs," Stars forward Andrew Cogliano said. "We have some time, we're going to stick together, we're not going to point fingers and we're not going to abandon each other. This is the time where you've got to rally together and be real about where we are and be real about getting better." The winner of Sunday's game will earn the third seed in the Western Conference and face the eighth-seeded Calgary Flames in the first round.

Sunday's loser will fall to the fourth seed and a begin a series matchup versus the seventh-seeded Vancouver Canucks. The Blues posted a 4-0-1 record in the five regular-season meetings. The Stars posted a 3-2 overtime win over St. Louis on Feb. 8.

The Blues were outshot 38-17 during their sloppy 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. "We have to make sure we're dialled in there, working together, and after that, we have to be ready for Sunday," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said. "Dallas is a good team, they always play us hard. So just make sure we play tight, play our style of hockey, and there's no doubt we can do that."

The Blues took a step back from their first game -- a tightly contested 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche -- in their loss to the Golden Knights. "Listen, coming into this playoffs here, this round-robin, I'm not sure that our guys have really brought the intensity to the first two games," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "In the Colorado game, there were spurts at times. But right now, these two games, the other teams have been more competitive and more hungry than we have. Our compete level has to come way up."

Stars coach Rick Bowness expressed the same sentiment after his team's two losses. "The play-in series is very intense," Bowness said. "They're very, very physical. They're in each other's faces and it's every shift. And that's what we're going to see when we enter the playoffs. We're trying to prepare our players that this is coming. We have to prepare now. We can't just flip a switch when the first game of the playoffs comes along and say 'OK now we're intense.' "

The Stars finished their regular season with a 0-4-2 winless streak. They followed their lengthy hiatus with an exhibition loss to Nashville before dropping a 5-3 decision to the Golden Knights and 4-0 setback to the Avalanche. "I don't think we are where we need to be as of right now," Cogliano said. "We have to realize that this is the playoffs and it's tough to win. Colorado proved that. When you play a team like that, they're a high-talented team, and for us to beat them we have to outwork them and check them and play a simple game, and we weren't able to do that tonight."

The Blues will play without forwarding Ivan Barbashev, who left the Edmonton bubble for the birth of his first child. Winger Vladimir Tarasenko is questionable with an undisclosed injury. The Stars expect defenseman John Klingberg back for this game, but goaltender Ben Bishop is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the countrys top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Paws for reflection British Foreign Office cat heads for retirementPalmerston, the cat who has lived at the Foreign Office for four and a half years, will trade in his London residence for r...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germany adds parts of Romania, Bulgaria to list of COVID risk areasGermany has declared certain regions in Romania and Bulgaria as risk areas after an increase in COVID-19 infections the...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. U.S. record producer Detail charged with raping five womenGrammy Award-winning producer Detail, who once worked with Beyonce, has been charged with raping five women and sexually assault...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020