Six-run fourth inning fuels Indians in rout of White Sox

Franmil Reyes, Jordan Luplow and Domingo Santana each homered to back six shutout innings from Zach Plesac and lift the visiting Cleveland Indians to a 7-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning. The rally proved to be plenty for Plesac, who improved to 1-1 after scattering five hits while recording one walk and seven strikeouts.

Saturday projected as a bullpen session for Chicago, starting with Matt Foster, who had three strikeouts in two innings before yielding to Drew Anderson. Anderson (0-1), whose contract was purchased before the game from Schaumburg, retired the side in order in the third inning before things unravelled in the fourth. With runners on second and third and one out, Anderson uncorked a wild pitch to allow the first Cleveland run to score. Moments later, a passed ball charged to catcher Yasmani Grandal doubled the advantage.

Reyes and Luplow punctuated the inning with separate two-run homers, as both connected with two strikes. The blast from Luplow, who hit five home runs against the White Sox last season, chased Anderson from the game after he allowed six runs on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings. Santana launched a solo home run in the eighth to give the Indians a 7-0 advantage. Yoan Moncada helped the White Sox avoid their second shutout in four games with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning.

Moncada has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating to last season, matching his career-high. Rookie Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara doubled for Chicago's only other extra-base hits, while Adam Engel singled twice. Chicago stranded nine and is batting .079 (3-for-38) with runners in scoring position in the past six games.

Francisco Lindor, Reyes and Santana had two hits apiece for the Indians. --Field Level Media