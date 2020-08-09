Browns activate WR Landry (hip) off PUP list

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was activated off the physically unable to perform list after passing his physical, the team announced Saturday. Landry joined safety Karl Joseph and tight end Pharoah Brown in exiting the PUP list for the Browns, who also claimed cornerback M.J. Stewart via waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Landry is working his way back following offseason hip surgery. He has yet to miss a game over his six years in the NFL. Landry, 27, caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 564 receptions for 6,188 yards and 32 scores in 96 games with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and Browns.

Joseph, 26, registered 49 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in nine games last season with the Oakland Raiders. He missed seven contests with a foot injury. Brown, 26, had two catches for 27 yards in nine games (six starts) last season. He also is trying to overcome a foot injury.

Stewart, 24, recorded 35 tackles in 10 games (one start) with the Buccaneers in 2019. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media