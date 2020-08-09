Bruce, Arrieta help Phillies beat Braves

Jay Bruce homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday. J.T. Realmuto added a home run while Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius had two hits each for the Phillies, who won their second in a row.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-1) tossed six scoreless innings and allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one. It was Arrieta's first scoreless start since Aug. 6, 2018. Arrieta threw 89 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Adeiny Hechavarria had two hits for the Braves, who managed only four hits overall. Braves starter Kyle Wright struggled a bit with his command and gave up six hits and four runs in six innings. Wright (0-2) struck out three and walked three.

Wright allowed only two hits through the first three innings before Realmuto led off the fourth with a home run to the seats in left for a 1-0 Phillies lead. Gregorius singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Jean Segura then walked and Bruce launched a three-run homer to right for a 4-0 Philadelphia advantage.

Hechavarria singled and Ronald Acuna Jr. walked to open the sixth for the Braves. Dansby Swanson then lined to shortstop and Hechavarria was doubled off second. Freddie Freeman lined out to left to end the inning. Phillies reliever Tommy Hunter retired all four batters he faced and struck out Acuna to end the top of the eighth.

Gregorius hit an RBI single in the eighth for the Phillies as they extended their lead to 5-0. Harper opened with a double, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Realmuto and scored on the single. Deolis Guerra pitched the ninth for the Phillies and opened by striking out Swanson swinging. Freeman lined out softly to right and Marcell Ozuna struck out swinging on a nasty changeup to end the game.

--Field Level Media