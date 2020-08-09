Lightning D Hedman out after apparent ankle injury

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers after an apparent right ankle injury in the first period and was ruled out by the team. Tracking back to defend a Flyers attack, Hedman flipped his hips to skate backward and appeared to tweak the ankle, falling immediately and staying down while holding his right skate off the ice.

He labored to get off the ice, then limped to the locker room, banging his stick several times on the railing on his way down the tunnel. The team announced early in the second period that Hedman was done for the night, having logged 2:28 of ice time in four shifts. Tampa Bay is already without Steven Stamkos, who injured his leg and is uncertain for the start of the Round of 16 this coming week.

Hedman, 29, had 11 goals and 44 assists in 66 games during the regular season, being named a Norris Trophy finalist for the fourth straight year, becoming the first player to do so since Detroit's Nicklas Lidstrom. Hedman won the trophy in 2017-18. Through two round-robin games, Hedman had one assist as Tampa Bay started 2-0.

In his 11th NHL season, all with the Lightning, Hedman has 105 goals and 368 assists in 762 career games. --Field Level Media