Champions League: Barcelona, Bayern Munich proceed to quarterfinals

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have progressed to the quarterfinal of the Champions League after winning on aggregate in their respective second leg of the last-16 round on Sunday.

ANI | Barcelona/Munich | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:24 IST
Lionel Messi (L) and Robert Lewandowski (R) (Photo/Barcelona FC, Champions League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have progressed to the quarterfinal of the Champions League after winning on aggregate in their respective second leg of the last-16 round on Sunday. Barca thrashed Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou and winning on a 4-2 aggregate to proceed to the next round of the Champions League.

Clement Lenglet opened the scoring for the home side in the early minutes of the game followed by the 23rd-minute strike from Lionel Messi. In the closing minutes of the first-half, Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez scored the third goal from the penalty for Blaugrana.

Napoli started strong in the second half and reduced their deficit as Lorenzo Insigne converted the spot-kick. The Italian club could not keep the momentum high and failed to produce more goals. On the other hand, Bundesliga champions trounced Chelsea 4-1 at the Allianz Arena to seal a 7-1 aggregate victory in their Champions League last-16 tie.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot and rounded things off late on with his 53rd goal of the season after setting up Ivan Perisic and substitute Corentin Tolisso.Tammy Abraham was the lone-scorer for Frank Lampard's side. Bayern became the first side ever to put seven past the Blues in a two-legged European tie. Bayern and Barcelona will now face each other in the quarterfinal clash in Lisbon, Portugal on August 15. (ANI)

