Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena Williams is fit and ready to play after 6-month break

"You want to just start somewhere," said Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champ ranked 58th. "You can practice for so long, but there's nothing like playing actual matches where you know the atmosphere.

PTI | Lexington | Updated: 09-08-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 09:31 IST
Serena Williams is fit and ready to play after 6-month break
File photo Image Credit: IANS

Serena Williams flexed and then kissed a sinewy right bicep to show downtime well spent in training even without bench pressing. "This is God-given, thank you very much," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said as she thanked her mother, Oracene.

Williams now looks to flex her muscles on a tennis court for the first time in six months. She is preparing for the inaugural Top Seed Open that opens Monday near Lexington, a recently added hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for this month's US Open in New York.

The WTA's first event in the U.S. since March features a spectator-free field that includes sister Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam winner herself, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens, and rising star Coco Gauff. Serena Williams, ranked No. 9, is competing for the first time since playing for the US in the Fed Cup in February. The pandemic quickly shut everything down the next month, forcing an extended layoff.

Williams has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms that have affected her lung capacity. She has been "super, super careful" in avoiding exposure to COVID-19. The 38-year-old acknowledged during Saturday's virtual news conference that she's been "a bit of a recluse," in addition to owning 50 face masks and taking social distancing to an extreme. "And everyone in the Serena bubble is really protective because at the end of the day, yeah, it's cool to play tennis, but this is my life and this is my health," Williams said.

"I've been a little neurotic to an extent, but that's just what I have to be right now." Williams and Azarenka enter the tournament with open minds, hungry to resume competition. "You want to just start somewhere," said Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champ ranked 58th.

"You can practice for so long, but there's nothing like playing actual matches where you know the atmosphere. I don't really know what to expect because I've only played once in Charleston without the crowd. It's going to be an adjustment." The road no doubt goes through Williams, the tournament's only top-10 player and a presumptive favorite no matter the circumstances. If the results from Williams' previous comeback from a long break are any indication, she has something to look forward to. Williams returned from the September 2017 birth of her daughter, Olympia, to reach the past two finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. She began this year by winning the ASB Classic in New Zealand before reaching the Australian Open round of 32 and splitting two first-round matches at the Fed Cup.

She has also stayed busy during the lockdown. Williams is in the process of building a home gym in her Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, home. Her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, built a tennis court for her. Both have also spoken out on social justice issues during a tumultuous summer in which the death of Breonna Taylor during a raid by Louisville police sparked ongoing protests.

Williams is pursuing a 24th Slam that would tie Margaret Court's record. That quest will resume at the Open. For now, she looks to shake off the rust from a long absence — much like everybody else. "Everyone has to take a break and pause," she said. And it'll be really fun and interesting to see how we play."

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Koepka oozes confidence with history within reach

Brooks Koepkas unspectacular third-round 69 did little to diminish his confidence as he looks to pull off a historic three-peat at the PGA Championship on Sunday.Koepka, a big game hunter who saves his best golf for the sports biggest stage...

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Rajnath Singh.

Govt to introduce import embargo on 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production Rajnath Singh....

Suspension of IPL title sponsorship with Vivo just a blip, not a financial crisis: Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has described the suspension of the IPL title sponsorship deal with Chinese mobile phone company Vivo as just a blip, dismissing talk that it might lead to a financial crisis. The BCCI and Vivo on Thursday deci...

Amit Shah condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire, assures support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh government, over Vijayawada hotel fire incident in which at least seven people died today morning. Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020