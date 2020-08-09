Giants hit 3 HRs to down Kershaw, Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants bombed Clayton Kershaw for three home runs, two by Austin Slater, and three relievers combined to hold a one-run lead over the final 3 1/3 innings Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnny Cueto combined with Tony Watson, Tyler Rogers, and Trevor Gott on a two-hitter, helping the Giants end a two-game skid with a third win in six tries at Dodger Stadium already this season.

Kershaw (1-1), who was scratched from his Opening Day start against the Giants and was making just his second start of the season, served up solo home runs to Slater and Mike Yastrzemski to break a scoreless tie in the third inning, then another solo shot to Slater in the fifth. When Donovan Solano followed Slater's second homer with a double and Yastrzemski doubled him in for a 4-0 lead, the Dodgers ace was pulled one out into the fifth, charged with four runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six.

The three homers allowed equaled the most by Kershaw in a single game since giving up four in a win over the New York Mets in June of 2017. He has allowed three or more homers in a game just 10 times in his 346-start career. The Giants increased their lead to 5-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Mauricio Dubon, scoring Hunter Pence, who had opened the inning with a single.

Cueto (1-0) took a no-hitter into the sixth before Enrique Hernandez led off with a triple to left that Pence lost in the twilight. Hernandez scored one batter later when Austin Barnes grounded out. Cueto then walked Joc Pederson and, with two outs, dealt Cody Bellinger a free pass, setting up a three-run home run by Justin Turner, narrowing the gap to 5-4. It was Turner's first of the season.

Watson relieved Cueto at that point and got Max Muncy to foul out. Cueto went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Rogers retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth before Gott worked around a one-out walk to Turner in the ninth to record his fourth save. Three of those saves are against the Dodgers. The homers were the first two of the season for Slater, who was batting leadoff. Yastrzemski's homer was his fourth.

Solano finished with three hits, while Slater, Yastrzemski, and Evan Longoria had two apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the Dodgers 10-2.