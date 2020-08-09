Left Menu
NBA: LeBron, Giannis and Harden named MVP finalists

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday announced the finalists for six major awards including Most Valuable Player (MVP) nominees Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James.

ANI | New York | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:42 IST
The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday announced the finalists for six major awards including Most Valuable Player (MVP) nominees Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and LeBron James. The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories for which voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

NBA said the awards voting is based on games played from the start of the regular season through March 11, which is when the season was suspended. None of the games taking place at the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30.

The other finalists for NBA honours: Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant, Memphis; Kendrick Nunn, Miami; Zion Williamson, New Orleans.

Most Improved Player: Bam Adebayo, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Brandon Ingram, New Orleans. Sixth Man: Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers; Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City; Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers.

Defensive Player of the Year: Antetokounmpo; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Utah. Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City; Nick Nurse, Toronto. (ANI)

