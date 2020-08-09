Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mbappe likely to return against Atalanta after completing training session

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to play Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:06 IST
Mbappe likely to return against Atalanta after completing training session
Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to play Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday. While working out solo, Mbappe was seen with the ball at his feet and even took a few shots at goal as the 21-year-old suggested he could be fit for some action on Wednesday night, Goal.com reported.

The Frenchman injured his right ankle late last month in the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne with early reports indicating he'd be out for at least three weeks, meaning he would miss the Atalanta game. Mbappe's recovery, however, appears to be defying early expectations and he was named in the PSG's travelling squad to face Atalanta.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel previously hinted that Saturday would be a defining day for Mbappe and his hopes of playing in the Champions League clash next week. "The deadline is short, super short. We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta. But I do not expect too much," Goal.com quoted PSG boss as saying.

PSG will face Atalanta in Lisbon, Portugal on August 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi zoo undertakes enrichment campaign

The Delhi zoo has undertaken an enrichment campaign to provide its animals conditions similar to their natural habitats and improve their physical and mental health. The exercise aims at stimulating curiosity among animals, and encouraging ...

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020