Left Menu
Development News Edition

Behind strong bullpen, Royals eye sweep of Twins

"It's nice to have different guys to fill those roles, including (Scott) Barlow," Matheny said before his bullpen allowed just two runs in five innings of work in Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Twins.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 13:14 IST
Behind strong bullpen, Royals eye sweep of Twins
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Royals)

When the Kansas City Royals won the 2014 and 2015 American League pennants, they did it with a dominant bullpen. If they got a lead after six innings, the game was all but decided. While the 2020 Royals haven't seen the success of those two clubs, the bullpen is shaping up as a strength entering Sunday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Kansas City manager Mike Matheny has a three-headed monster at the back end of his bullpen, with Ian Kennedy, Greg Holland, and Trevor Rosenthal all owning seasons of 30-plus saves. Add flame-throwing Josh Staumont and his 103 mph fastball, and Matheny can mix and match to squash late-game threats. "It's nice to have different guys to fill those roles, including (Scott) Barlow," Matheny said before his bullpen allowed just two runs in five innings of work in Saturday's 9-6 victory over the Twins. "It's more about the lineup matchups.

"It's best for our team right now. We're not getting pushback from anyone. Those saves have value, I know (in terms of salary). But we have so many unique characters down there. Rosie and Holly ... they don't need labels." Holland was the Royals' closer in 2014 and 2015 before he suffered an elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. He had three seasons of 30-plus saves, including a Royals record of 47 in 2013. He missed the 2016 season and spent the last three seasons on four different National League clubs.

Kennedy was moved to the Royals' bullpen prior to the 2019 season and became the closer in late May. He converted 30 of 34 save opportunities. Rosenthal signed a minor league contract with the Royals this offseason after spending the first six years in St. Louis and last year pitched just 15 1/3 innings with Washington and Detroit. He has assumed the closer position in K.C this year.

The Royals will be going for a three-game sweep of the Twins, and the bullpen is a big reason why. In the first two games, they've allowed two runs in 9 1/3 innings. "The bullpen once again did a fantastic job for us," Matheny said after Saturday's victory.

The sweep will be hard to get, as the Twins will send Jose Berrios (1-1, 4.80 ERA) to the mound Sunday. Berrios threw six innings of one-run ball (four hits) in picking up his first win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. He's allowed just three runs in his last two starts. He's hoping that nothing fluky happens in his start against the Royals after his last was interrupted by a drone that appeared over center field, causing a brief delay.

"That was really crazy. I've never seen that before," Berrios said after the game. "In my mind, I said, 'Really? That has to happen right now when I'm pitching?' I just tried to keep focused." He's 3-2 with a 4.29 ERA against the Royals in 13 career starts.

The Royals will counter with rookie Brady Singer (0-1, 4.80), who will be making his fourth start. He's still looking for his first win, though he's shown the ability to get strikeouts, fanning 18 in 15 innings. The long ball has been his problem, as he gave up two homers in each of his last two starts.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi zoo undertakes enrichment campaign

The Delhi zoo has undertaken an enrichment campaign to provide its animals conditions similar to their natural habitats and improve their physical and mental health. The exercise aims at stimulating curiosity among animals, and encouraging ...

People who feel dizzy when they stand up are at higher risk of developing dementia: Study

People who get a feeling of dizziness when they stand up maybe at an increased risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study. The study has been published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.The...

Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% from virus impact

Saudi Aramcos net income plunged by 50 in the first half of the year, according to figures published on Sunday, offering a revealing glimpse into the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on one of the worlds biggest oil producers. Profits for...

Cong must find full-term president to arrest perception of being 'rudderless': Tharoor

The Congress must expedite the process of finding a full-term president to arrest the growing public perception that the party is adrift and rudderless, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday. Tharoor also said that he certain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020