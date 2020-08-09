ISL: Nerijus Valskis part ways with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have officially parted ways with Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in India, scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chennaiyin FC. He also had six assists to his name.

The Lithuanian striker was a key figure in the attack for the Marina Machans in their remarkable run to the final of the competition in the last season. "Chennaiyin FC would like to thank @NValskis for his time at the club and wish him well for the future. The 2019-20 @IndSuperLeague season would have been incomplete without his incredible goal-scoring record and the much-deserved Golden Boot. #AattamReloaded," the Chennai-based club tweeted.

Jamshedpur FC are all set to sign Valskis on a two-year deal, Goal.com reported. (ANI)