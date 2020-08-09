Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:47 IST
Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United

English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said https://twitter.com/LOSC_EN/status/1292384313783222272.

Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953. The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

UK names 'Channel threat commander' as boat crossings surge

The British government has appointed a former Royal Marine commando to try to stop people crossing the English Channel from France in small boats. The government said Sunday that Dan OMahoney, who currently heads the UKs Joint Maritime Secu...

Ben Stokes to miss remainder of Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons: ECB

England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Sunday announced that all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan due to family reasons. England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the raisethebat...

Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election

Mail piling up. Constant attacks from the president. Cuts to overtime as record numbers of ballots are expected to pass through post offices this fall. The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government ...

Light rains in Delhi

A brief spell of light rains and cloudy weather brought the mercury slightly down in Delhi on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department IMD said light rains were reported from many places in the national capital, including the IGI airport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020