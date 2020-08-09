Soccer-Gomes completes Lille move after leaving Man United
English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 17:47 IST
English youngster Angel Gomes has completed a move to Lille on a five-year contract following his departure from Manchester United, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday. The attacking midfielder has been immediately loaned out to Portuguese club Boavista for the 2020-21 campaign, Lille said https://twitter.com/LOSC_EN/status/1292384313783222272.
Gomes began his career at United at the age of five and made his first-team debut, aged 16, in May 2017, becoming the youngest player to represent the club since Duncan Edwards in 1953. The 19-year-old left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United squad on July 1 when his contract expired after rejecting a new deal to stay at Old Trafford.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester United
- Lille
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- French
- Ligue
- Portuguese
- Old Trafford
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mbappé injury in final mars PSG winning 13th French Cup
Online Shooting League: French Frogs beat Spanish Chanos to take third place
Church volunteer admits to arson attack on French cathedral
Match against Leicester won't define our season, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Kargil Vijay Diwas: French Ambassador to India pays tributes to Indian Armed Forces