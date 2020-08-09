Left Menu
Kiren Rijiju expresses grief over demise of former footballer Manitombi Singh

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former footballer Manitombi Singh.

09-08-2020
Manitombi Singh (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former footballer Manitombi Singh. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the untimely demise of footballer Manitombi Singh. We are trying to work out some emergency funds from the Sports Ministry to support the family in these trying times. The government is committed to support all athletes, present, and past."

Singh was a member of the Blue Tigers squad that triumphed the LG Cup at the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in 2002. The former international was 39 when he passed away. He represented India in the 2002 Asian Games in Busan as well. All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel also extended condolences.

"It is sad to hear that Manitombi Singh is no more. I share the grief," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said, "Manitombi was a talented footballer and full of energy. May his soul rest in peace."

At the club level, he captained Mohun Bagan to win the Airlines Gold Cup in 2004. He donned the Green and Maroon colours for consecutive two seasons (2003-2004) wherein he scored 3 goals. He was part of the Mohun Bagan's triumphant IFA Shield campaign in 2003. He represented Manipur in Santosh Trophy. (ANI)

