Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doncic, Mitchell the headliners as Mavericks meet Jazz

Still, the Jazz came away feeling pleased with their overall effort in an important game as the regular season winds down. "There were certain things that they executed on, and that's a credit to them, but I like the way we played as a whole, as a group," Mitchell said of the Nuggets.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 00:53 IST
Doncic, Mitchell the headliners as Mavericks meet Jazz

Both the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks have clinched playoff spots, so Monday afternoon's clash between the two Western Conference foes near Orlando is about getting physically and mentally ready for the playoffs at this point. Each team got a taste of playoff-level intensity over the weekend.

The Jazz (43-27) fell to Denver 134-132 in double overtime on Saturday in what offered a sneak preview of a possible first-round matchup. Utah currently occupies the sixth seed while the Nuggets are the third seed. Donovan Mitchell scored seven points in the last 10.8 seconds of regulation to erase a six-point deficit and force overtime. Mitchell scored 35 points overall to lead the Jazz. It wasn't quite enough for Utah after Rudy Gobert fouled out during the first overtime period.

The Jazz suffered some defensive lapses that allowed Denver to erase a double-digit deficit and get in a position to grind out a win. Utah coach Quin Snyder admitted his team showed it wasn't used to a back-to-back game after going so long without playing one. But he liked their resolve in fighting through fatigue and mental errors. "They challenged each other," Snyder said. "I loved how we were talking to each other on the bench. They were figuring things out on the fly."

Denver and Utah combined for 213 field goal attempts and the Jazz also made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers while shooting 40 percent from the perimeter. But Utah also missed several shots at crucial junctures that ultimately denied a victory. Still, the Jazz came away feeling pleased with their overall effort in an important game as the regular season winds down.

"There were certain things that they executed on, and that's a credit to them, but I like the way we played as a whole, as a group," Mitchell said of the Nuggets. "Everybody stepped up. I think it was huge. I think it was a great effort." The Mavericks (42-30) also engaged in an overtime duel on Saturday. Dallas earned a mark in the win column, edging Milwaukee 136-132 behind a dominating performance from Luka Doncic.

Doncic finished with his NBA-best 17th triple-double of the season, tallying 36 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 19 assists against the Bucks. His passing and shooting ability left Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle feeling dazzled after the game. "I'd pay money to watch him play," Carlisle said. "I don't say that about a lot of players, but he's really special."

The guard's performance feels even more special considering it came against a Bucks' team that is arguably the top defensive team in the NBA. It isn't exactly an anomaly inside the bubble either. Doncic has notched three triple-doubles over his past five games. His high-octane performances have Dallas looking like an extremely dangerous seven seed in the Western Conference. Carlisle credited Doncic's vision on the court for making his playmaking seem so flawless. He finds a way to put his teammates in the best positions one possession after another.

"He knows where everybody is, not only on offense, but defense," Carlisle said. "That's the sign of a savant-type guy. I played with Larry Bird -- he could see everything like that. I had the privilege of coaching Jason Kidd -- he could see everything like that." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet: Official

The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet late Sunday night, officials said. The Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighboring Tamil Nadu, with regard to ...

Reds 2B Moustakas on IL with bruised quad

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left quad on Sunday. Moustakas hasnt played since Tuesday when he left the game against the Cleveland Indians in the sixth inning.It started ...

Another Lebanon Cabinet member resigns

Lebanons environment minister has resigned. Kattar Demianos is the second Cabinet member to step down amid anger in the country following the blast that ripped across the capital of Beirut.Demianos said in a statement late Sunday that hes l...

Police crack down on protests as longtime Belarus leader set for landslide election win

Belarus police cracked down on protests that erupted as veteran President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another landslide election victory on Sunday in the face of the biggest challenge in years to his grip on power.At least 10 peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020