Patriots acquire CB Jackson from Lions

Updated: 10-08-2020 01:57 IST
The New England Patriots acquired cornerback Michael Jackson from the Detroit Lions on Sunday in exchange for an undisclosed pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jackson, 23, did not record any statistics of note during the one game he played last season for Detroit.

Jackson was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He began his NFL career on the team's practice squad before being signed to the Lions' active roster. Jackson collected 97 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 36 games at the University of Miami (2015-18).

