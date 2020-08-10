Left Menu
Development News Edition

Booker leads surging Suns against Thunder

The Suns get a chance to continue to shock the basketball world when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday afternoon near Orlando. Phoenix (31-39) can keep its postseason hopes alive with another win.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 03:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 03:35 IST
Booker leads surging Suns against Thunder

There's no question the Phoenix Suns are the biggest surprise of the NBA bubble as the only undefeated team at 5-0. The Suns get a chance to continue to shock the basketball world when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday afternoon near Orlando.

Phoenix (31-39) can keep its postseason hopes alive with another win. It's likely the Suns will need to win their three remaining games in the bubble and get help through losses by the Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers to make a play-in game, but there's no shortage of belief among the Suns. All-Star guard Devin Booker, who scored 35 points in Saturday's 119-112 win over the Miami Heat, said he's excited to see the team thrilling fans back in Arizona with its play. The Suns haven't been to the postseason since the 2009-10 campaign.

"Since I've been in Phoenix, we haven't had the win success, but the support has been there," Booker told the Arizona Republic. "This is what we owe to the fans, we owe it to the organization. It's been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us and we're taking advantage of it." It won't be easy. Starting with the Thunder, the Suns play three games in four days to round out the seeding round.

But the Suns are doing things now they never came close to doing before the league shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Phoenix never won more than three games in a row all season, and it's getting production from role players Dario Saric, Jevon Carter, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne. Booker, the team's leader and top scorer, is turning heads with his play, which includes a buzzer-beater to send the Suns to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers last week.

The Thunder (43-26) are chasing the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They're 3-2 in the bubble, with wins over the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards and losses to the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. Oklahoma City is playing the second of back-to-back games after its 121-103 win over the Wizards on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder never trailed in the game and got a career high 23 points from rookie Darius Bazley off the bench.

"When the ball gets in my hands it's all about just making the right play," a confident Bazley told Fox Sports Oklahoma after the game. "What's the right basketball play? Whether it's shooting that shot or taking the drive or making the pass, whatever it is." The Thunder played without starting center Steven Adams (bruised lower leg) as well as Andre Roberson (foot soreness), Nerlens Noel (ankle) and NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalist Dennis Schroder, who is away from the team for personal reasons. But Oklahoma City went outside without Adams and Noel, matching a season high with 18 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Police, protesters clash after Belarus presidential vote

Belarus police and protesters clashed in the capital and the city of Brest on Sunday night after a presidential election in which the countrys longtime leader sought a sixth term despite rising discontent with his authoritarian rule and his...

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina, causes minor damage

The most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years shook much of the state early Sunday, rattling homes, businesses and residents. The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 80...

Report: Indians send Plesac home for leaving hotel

Zach Plesac decided to go out for the night. Now, the Cleveland Indians young right-hander reportedly is going home. The Indians sent a forceful message Sunday when they sent home Plesac because he left his hotel this weekend during a road ...

Reports: Cardinals-Pirates series postponed

It appears the St. Louis Cardinals long waiting period will continue as their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly has been postponed. According to multiple reports, the Pirates canceled their scheduled Sunday night char...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020