Dodgers erupt late to beat Giants

Justin Turner singled off right-hander Tyler Rogers (1-3), with Pollock hitting a two-out home run to left field for the lead. It was the fourth home run of the season for Pollock and gave the Dodgers a homer in 11 consecutive games.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 04:43 IST
AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit late three-run home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, remaining unbeaten in five series this season. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler gave up just one hit over 5 2/3 innings as Los Angeles improved to 4-3 against the Giants this season, all at Dodger Stadium.

Trailing 2-0 with just two hits heading into the seventh inning, the Dodgers got a one-out single from Cody Bellinger to chase starter Kevin Gausman. Justin Turner singled off right-hander Tyler Rogers (1-3), with Pollock hitting a two-out home run to left field for the lead. It was the fourth home run of the season for Pollock and gave the Dodgers a homer in 11 consecutive games. The Dodgers have hit home runs in 14 of their first 16 games.

Betts' three-run insurance home run came in the eighth against right-hander Shaun Anderson. The long ball was Betts' fourth of the season with his new club. It was a hard-luck defeat for the Giants, who received a solid effort from Gausman. His 6 1/3-inning outing was his longest of the season and the right-hander gave up three hits while being charged with a run that crossed the plate after he departed. He had no walks and six strikeouts.

Though he gave up just the one hit, Buehler walked four batters, all to lead off an inning. He added six strikeouts. The Giants cashed in one of the leadoff walks in the fifth. Pablo Sandoval earned a free pass and Austin Slater was hit by a pitch with one out. The runners each moved up a base on a wild pitch and Mike Yastrzemski ripped a two-out single to center for a 2-0 lead.

The advantage proved to be too slim against a Dodgers offense that entered with the major league lead in runs scored at 81. The Dodgers also entered tied for first in home runs with the New York Yankees (27) and were fourth in slugging percentage. Four Dodgers relievers held the Giants scoreless over the final 3 1/3 innings. Left-hander Jake McGee (1-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to earn his first victory with the Dodgers.

The Giants' Donovan Solano extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an infield single in the eighth inning. --Field Level Media

