Inter Milan will have to give everything: Conte ahead of Europa League quarter-final

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants his players to "give everything" as the club gears up for the Europa League quarter-final.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 10-08-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 08:33 IST
Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.. Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte wants his players to "give everything" as the club gears up for the Europa League quarter-final. "We must be positive. We work hard to achieve the goal, which must be the maximum possible. To get from here to the end, we will have to prove it on the pitch. We cannot have complaints. We will have to give everything," Goal.com quoted Conte as saying.

"If it is enough to get to the semi-finals, or the final, or to raise the cup, we will all be happy - or we will go out where it is right to go out but without having complaints," he added. Inter Milan secured a 2-0 win over Getafe on August 6 to book their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The club finished the 2019-2020 Serie A season on the second spot.

Conte said despite witnessing difficult situations, they have the enthusiasm and desire to face the upcoming challenge and advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League. "We come from playing many games in a row in harsh weather conditions. But there is enthusiasm and desire to face this challenge and go to the semi-finals," he said.

"I think we are all trying to work to bring Inter back to where they belong, to be a team who are capable of winning trophies," Conte added. Inter Milan will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. (ANI)

