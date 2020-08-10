Golf-Curry hails return of sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on Sunday said he was thrilled to see sports thrive in their return after being derailed by the COVID-19 crisis in March. The three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion is an avid golfer and was among only a handful of people taking in the action at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, where fans were not allowed on the course due to the pandemic.

"100%," he told Reuters when asked whether he was glad to see golf back. "Sports in general is going good."

Curry will host his own PGA Tour event at TPC Harding Park next year. Curry, who snapped photos and congratulated players after they crushed tee shots, didn't pick a winner for the tournament, which had a packed leaderboard in the closing stages.

"We'll see. That's why we're out here, watching like everyone else," he said. Curry showed up later at Collin Morikawa's press conference and asked the first question of the winner, who was clearly tickled to see the two-time NBA MVP.

"I saw you out there on nine. And my caddie is a huge Warriors fan, I think you heard him," Morikawa said. "I'm not," he added, to laughter from those present. "I'm an L.A. boy at heart," he said.

"Respect," Curry responded. The NBA resumed its season last month with the top 22 teams playing in a bio-secure bubble in Orlando, but the Warriors were not among them. (Editing by Lincoln Feast and Richard Pullin)