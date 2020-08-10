Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'

The performance of some of the PGA Tour's brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned pros and "veterans" heaped praise on 23-year-old champion Collin Morikawa on Sunday. Morikawa, who turned professional last year and was appearing in just his second major, shot a 64 for a 13-under-par 267 to top the leaderboard at TPC Harding Park.

LeVert, Harris lead Nets past Clippers

Caris LeVert had 27 points and 13 assists, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 129-120 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday near Orlando. Joe Harris scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half before fouling out late in the contest. Tyler Johnson scored 21 points, Garrett Temple added 19, and Jarrett Allen finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Nets (34-36).

Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their best-of-five qualifying series Sunday and a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' main draw. The win at Toronto earned the Blue Jackets a best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which finished 2-1-0 in round-robin play among the top four Eastern Conference teams.

Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers' squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 points and seven rebounds as Portland (33-39) moved within a half-game of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. The Trail Blazers are a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and one game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the play-in berth.

Rivers' career night helps Rockets down Kings

Austin Rivers scored 41 points off the bench, James Harden tallied 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets roared back from a sluggish start in their 129-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday in The Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. The Rockets (44-25) improved to 4-1 in the restart while the Kings (29-41) were eliminated from playoff contention when the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers earlier Sunday.

O'Sullivan slams young players for poor standards

Former world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan delivered a scathing attack on the next generation of snooker players after he made the quarter finals of the World Snooker Championship on Sunday. The Briton, who turned professional in 1992, will face Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Monday after beating Ding Junhui 13-10.

Chilled Casey can only tip his hat to Morikawa

Paul Casey came close to becoming the first Englishman in more than a century to win the PGA Championship on Sunday but at the end of the day he was happy to tip his hat to the rich talent of young champion Collin Morikawa. Casey was right in the thick of it at the top of a crowded leaderboard over the final nine holes only for Morikawa to sprint away from the pack with a magnificent eagle at the par-four 16th.

Johnson's quest for second major comes up just short

Dustin Johnson achieved a feat only previously accomplished by Jack Nicklaus on Sunday but unfortunately for his hopes of landing a second major title, it was finishing runner-up at the PGA Championship for two successive years. The 36-year-old American led by a stroke going into the final round but ended up needing a birdie at the last to share second place with Paul Casey two shots behind champion Collin Morikawa.

DeChambeau muscles way into tie for fourth at PGA Championship

Big things were expected of Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship and the bulked-up American delivered for the most part as he blasted his way to a tie for fourth at TPC Harding Park on Sunday. DeChambeau has been the talk of the golf world since the PGA Tour's June resumption, bringing an extra 20 pounds of muscle and impressing rivals with startling distance off the tee.

Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title. Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson (68) and English Ryder Cup veteran Paul Casey (68).