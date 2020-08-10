Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basketball-Former NBA champion Westphal diagnosed with brain cancer

The Phoenix Suns announced on Sunday that former player and coach, and basketball Hall of Famer, Paul Westphal has been diagnosed with brain cancer. led the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances and his impact on the community extends well beyond the hardwood." A five-time All-Star, Westphal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:01 IST
Basketball-Former NBA champion Westphal diagnosed with brain cancer
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Phoenix Suns announced on Sunday that former player and coach, and basketball Hall of Famer, Paul Westphal has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Westphal, 69, won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics before moving to Phoenix in 1975. He averaged 20.6 points in six seasons with the Suns and led them to their first-ever NBA Finals appearance in 1976, losing to the Celtics.

Westphal enjoyed similar success as a head coach, overseeing the Suns' trip to the NBA Finals in 1993. "The Phoenix Suns organizations share their unwavering support for Paul Westphal and his family during this challenging time. We are devastated to hear of his brain cancer diagnosis," the Suns said in a statement to the NBA.

"Paul has been an iconic cornerstone of the Suns franchise for decades, both as an outstanding player and coach. His tenacity ... led the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances and his impact on the community extends well beyond the hardwood." A five-time All-Star, Westphal was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumps to 284,660

Pakistans coronavirus tally reached 284,660 with the detection of 539 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. Fifteen more fatalities due to the disease were reported overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll...

Philippine trash trawlers earn little from virus-boosted surge in plastics

Virgilio Estuesta has picked through trash in the Philippines biggest city for four decades, and is noticing an unusually large amount of plastics during his daily trawl of about 15 km 9.3 miles.Tough curbs re-imposed to combat a surge in d...

India must balance soft-power, hard-power to deal with China: GKPD

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora GKPD urged India to use a balanced combination of soft power and hard power to deal with Chinas expansionist policies. The virtual panel discussion held on Saturday titled -- International Virtual Event o...

AC, commercial refrigeration businesses to return to normal by last qtr of this fiscal: Blue Star

Blue Star has said it expects its room or residential air conditioners and commercial refrigeration businesses to get back to normal by the last quarter of the current financial year after it reported a steep fall in its revenue hit by COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020