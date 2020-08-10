Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets moving with momentum as Nationals visit

The New York Mets, coming off their first series win of the season, will play host to the reeling Washington Nationals on Monday night. The Nationals beat him in his most recent start, getting seven hits and five runs in three innings. "It's almost like (Matz) didn't have zip behind (his pitches)," Mets manager Luis Rojas said after that 5-3 loss.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 12:46 IST
Mets moving with momentum as Nationals visit
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The New York Mets, coming off their first series win of the season, will play host to the reeling Washington Nationals on Monday night. New York cooled off what had been the major league's hottest team -- the Miami Marlins -- in winning the last two of a weekend set.

Washington, however, has lost three straight games and was four innings from potentially getting swept by the crosstown Baltimore Orioles when their Sunday game was suspended due to rain and a tarp issue. Washington trailed, 5-2, at the time. The Mets appear to be hitting their stride, especially if they can get star first baseman Pete Alonso on track. Last year, the NL Rookie of the Year blasted 53 homers, leading the majors and setting a Mets record. He also drove in 120 runs and had a .941 OPS.

This season, in 16 games, Alonso is hitting just .197 with two homers, six RBIs and a .649 OPS. "He'll be fine," Mets hitting coach Chili Davis said of Alonso. "He has to get the homers out of his head. He just has to hit."

The Mets on Monday will start lefty Steven Matz (0-2, 5.65 ERA). He was 11-10 with a 4.21 ERA last season but is also off to a slow start. In three appearances, Matz has one quality start, but he followed that up by allowing eight runs in 8 1/3 innings in his last two appearances. The Nationals beat him in his most recent start, getting seven hits and five runs in three innings.

"It's almost like (Matz) didn't have zip behind (his pitches)," Mets manager Luis Rojas said after that 5-3 loss. In his career against the Nationals, Matz is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA in 13 starts.

The Nationals will counter Matz with their own lefty, Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.00 ERA, two starts). For his career, Corbin is 3-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 15 appearances against the Mets. But his most recent outing was a win over the Mets, where he allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. Offensively, the Nationals are looking for more from leadoff man Trea Turner, who is batting .196 and is stuck in a 2-for-23 slump.

"Every day, coming to the ballpark is like a rollercoaster," Turner said. "As a team, we've got to move on and play better." Turner's slump, however, extends past his bat. He has stolen more than 30 bases in each of the past four years, with 157 in total. This year, though, he has zero steals and has been caught three times.

Meanwhile, the Mets have their own speedster, rookie infielder Andres Gimenez, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one steal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins. Gimenez, who is also a slick fielder and New York's top prospect, has three steals and has yet to be caught this year. He averaged 34 steals over the past two years in the minors.

As for his bat -- perhaps his weakest tool -- Gimenez is hitting .333 with a .795 OPS, although it's too early to project too much there just yet. "He's been impressive so far," teammate and Mets ace Jacob deGrom said of Gimenez. "I enjoy watching him play."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown woes: L&T Metro Rail may invoke force majeure clause for loss of ops in Hyderabad

With uncertainty still looming over resumption of Metro rail services, LT Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited may invoke force majeure clause with the Telangana government seeking extension of the concession period equivalent to the time it could ...

Former Prez Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today, he tweetedI request the people who came in contact with ...

Sports News Roundup: Gasol guides Raptors to No. 2 seed in East; Phillies entrust Nola with getting win versus Braves and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rays seek first road win against Red SoxThe Tampa Bay Rays hope their second road trip of the season turns out better than the first. The Rays open a 10-game trip Monday, starting with a ...

Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bangladesh left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain, who has represented the national team in five ODIs, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 38-year-old, who had undergone four months of intense treatment including a surgery for brain tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020