Left Menu
Development News Edition

James Anderson brushes aside retirement rumours

England pacer James Anderson on Monday dismissed his retirement rumours, saying he is still hungry to play more Test cricket.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:38 IST
James Anderson brushes aside retirement rumours
England pacer James Anderson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer James Anderson on Monday dismissed his retirement rumours, saying he is still hungry to play more Test cricket. The bowler also said that he still wants to play the 2021-22 Ashes in Australia. The 38-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for any pacer in Test cricket.

Ever since the resumption of cricket, Anderson has looked out of colour, and has managed to take just six wickets from three Tests (two against Windies and one against Pakistan). "It's been a frustrating week for me personally. I've not bowled very well and felt out of rhythm. For the first time in probably 10 years, I got a little bit emotional on the field. I got a bit frustrated and let it get to me a little bit. It reminded me of when I first started playing, when you get frustrated and a little bit angry, you try and bowl quicker and quicker and it doesn't help," ESPNCricinfo quoted Anderson as saying.

"Yes, I absolutely want to play in the Ashes. But it's not like that's a focus of mine. I want to play as long as I possibly can. I'm still hungry to play the game. If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands. It will be a selection issue. I think the frustration for me this week was the sort of whispers that go around after one bad game. I don't think that's really fair," he added. Anderson also admitted that he was not himself in the recently concluded first Test against Pakistan, and said that if he keeps on bowling this way, then his retirement call might just be taken out of his hand.

"Everyone has a bad game every now and then. That's how I look at it. I'll work hard to try and put things right if I get a chance next week if I get the chance. I didn't bowl that badly. But I feel like, in the second innings, in particular, a chance when down and I let it get to me. I'm normally pretty good at thinking if you've created a chance then that's a positive thing. It's obviously frustrating when a catch goes down but if you're creating chances, you must be doing something right," Anderson said. "But I let it get to me a bit. I got a bit too emotional; a bit too frustrated. I just felt I wasn't bowling to the standards I set myself. I just don't want every time I have a bad game for there to be whispers going around that I'm going to pack in. For me, it's about trying to find a way of dealing with that, dealing with the outside noise. I've done that really well in my career, but it's a little bit different now," he added.

Anderson is poised on the brink of a couple of personal milestones as he needs just 10 more wickets to reach 600 mark in Tests. He is just seven Tests away from being the most capped English Test player as well. "600 wickets is not a huge thing for me, really. The other milestones I've gone past haven't been, either. I want to be contributing to this team; that's my sole focus. I want to be bowling well and contributing to England winning games of cricket. That's been my focus throughout my career. I think that focus has served me well," Anderson said.

"If I get 600 wickets then great; if I don't, then I'm happy with what I've got. I know I can perform better than I did this week. I want to keep getting better and keep helping England win games of cricket," he added. England had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by three wickets as the hosts chased down 277 after being 117/5. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes played match-winning knocks of 75 and 84 respectively.

Both sides will now lock horns in the second Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from August 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's finance minister run for chancellor in 2021 vote

Germanys center-left Social Democratic Party plans to name Finance Minister Olaf Scholz as its candidate to become chancellor in the countrys national election next year. Party co-leader Saskia Esken said Monday on Twitter that the decision...

Greece: Emergency services clear debris after deadly storm

Greek emergency services were clearing debris and searching for people potentially still trapped by floodwaters Monday after flash floods sparked by a storm on the island of Evia left seven people dead and one missing over the weekend. The ...

Greece urges Turkey to stop "illegal actions" in Mediterranean

Greece on Monday urged Turkey to cease illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, saying such activity is provocative and undermines peace and security in the region, the countrys foreign ministry said.Turkeys navy has issued an advisory...

Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away

As a domestic worker, Amsale Hailemariam knew from the inside out the luxury villas that had grown up around her simple shelter of raw metal and plastic sheeting. And in them, she saw how her country, Ethiopia, had transformed. The single m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020