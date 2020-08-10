India Taekwondo sets up referee and athlete commissions

India Taekwondo (IT) on Monday announced that it has set up a referee and an athlete commission for the welfare of its athletes. The referee commission will look into the training of the referees in order to make sure fair play is followed, along with an understanding of all the rules and regulations as per the guidelines of World Taekwondo, IT said in a statement. The athlete commission will look after the "best interests of the athletes and respond to any and every query that they might have". According to the release, IT has also received a green signal from the World Taekwondo to begin operations. In a recent official letter from World Taekwondo, Secretary-General Hoss Refety stated, "The WT council meeting on 12th May 2020, unanimously approved to restore the full membership of India Taekwondo considering the current pandemic situation of COVID-19 in recognition of the progress made by India Taekwondo."