Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links
England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final.PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 10-08-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:53 IST
Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions," Zorc said at a training session
Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the offseason after the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.
