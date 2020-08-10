Panthers part ways with general manager Tallon

The Florida Panthers announced Monday that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Dale Tallon after 10 seasons. The announcement comes three days after the Panthers were eliminated from their Eastern Conference qualifying series by the New York Islanders, who won the best-of-five set in four games.

Tallon's contract expired on July 1 but was extended by team owner Vincent Viola after the season resumed this month following a pause on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "For the last decade, Dale raised the team's profile, attracted key players to South Florida and brought character and class to our franchise," Viola said. "When we purchased the Panthers in 2013, we did so with a singular goal -- to win a Stanley Cup. We have not seen our efforts come to fruition. We will now begin an organizational search for the next general manager."

Tallon, 69, was named the Panthers' general manager on May 18, 2010, and was promoted to president of hockey operations and GM on April 10, 2017. The Panthers made major moves after missing the playoffs for the third straight season in 2019, including hiring three-time Stanley Cup champion coach Joel Quenneville. They also signed two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky to a seven-year, $70 million contract last July.

The end result was a 35-26-8 record and 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference this season. "I would like to thank the South Florida fans and community for the last 10 years, and the Viola family for the last seven with this franchise," Tallon said. "I have had the opportunity to work with a group of first-class individuals, including a mentor of mine, the late William A. Torrey, and I've had the privilege of watching the development of the organization's young talent who have become great players and even better people."

The Panthers have made the playoffs just three times in the past 20 years -- 2000, 2012 and 2016 -- and haven't advanced beyond the quarterfinals.