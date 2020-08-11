Left Menu
Suns' Ayton doesn't start after missing COVID-19 test

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:04 IST
Suns' Ayton doesn't start after missing COVID-19 test
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton wasn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to missing a COVID-19 test on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Ayton reportedly was tested early Monday morning and results came back to clear him close to game time.

Ayton joined his team for the contest and entered the game at the start of the second quarter. Dario Saric replaced Ayton in the starting lineup.

Ayton, 22, is averaging 18.9 points and 11.7 rebounds in 35 games this season. The Suns are 5-0 during the restarted season entering Monday's game.

