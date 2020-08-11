Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets RHP Stroman opts out of 2020 season

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Stroman, 29, becomes the second Mets player to opt out during this season due to COVID-19 concerns, joining outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. "This is not something that I wanted," Stroman said, per the New York Post.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:34 IST
Mets RHP Stroman opts out of 2020 season
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Stroman, 29, becomes the second Mets player to opt out during this season due to COVID-19 concerns, joining outfielder Yoenis Cespedes.

"This is not something that I wanted," Stroman said, per the New York Post. "This was a collective decision for my family, for our best interests. Because I'm such a competitor, it was incredibly hard to finally come up with this decision." Stroman has not pitched this season due to a torn calf muscle.

Stroman's departure complicates a Mets rotation already saddled with the loss of Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery in March). Those two were expected to serve as the top pitchers behind two-time reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. Stroman went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 11 starts last year for the Mets, who acquired him from Toronto in July. The former Blue Jays hurler is 51-47 with a 3.76 ERA in 146 career games (140 starts).

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Halkbank says it is immune from U.S. prosecution in Iran sanctions case

Halkbank on Monday urged the dismissal of a U.S. indictment accusing the state-owned Turkish lender of helping Iran evade American sanctions, saying it was immune from prosecution and that U.S. laws did not cover its alleged misconduct. U.S...

Sachin Pilot thanks Sonia Gandhi for noting, addressing his and rebel MLAs' grievances

Former Rajasthan Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for noting and addressing his and the aggrieved MLAs grievances, stating...

Lightning brace for potential Hedman absence vs. Jackets

While revenge surely is on the minds of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the status of defenseman Victor Hedman is the bigger issue heading into Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afte...

Washington, D.C., police union moves to block release of body cam footage

The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings. The federal district passed a police reform law in July after weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020