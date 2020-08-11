D-backs place P Bumgarner on IL with back strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed struggling left-hander Madison Bumgarner on the 10-day injured list Monday with a mild back strain. The Diamondbacks sent the veteran back to Arizona after Sunday's disappointing start at San Diego to run tests on his back. The 31-year old has been hit hard in each of his last two outings with reduced fastball velocity.

The Padres hit four home runs off Bumgarner, and six total on the day, in a Sunday's 9-5 victory, Over his last two starts against the Padres and Houston Astros, Bumgarner has given up 14 runs (13 earned) over 6 1/3 innings. Bumgarner (0-3) has a 9.35 ERA in four starts after signing a five-year, $85 million deal with Arizona in the offseason. In 12 seasons, with all but this one playing for the San Francisco Giants, the four-time All-Star is 119-95 with a 3.19 ERA in 293 appearances (290 starts).

--Field Level Media