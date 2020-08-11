Dodgers place RHP Kelly on IL, recall LHP Kolarek

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list Monday with shoulder inflammation and recalled lefty Adam Kolarek from the team's alternate training site. The IL stint is retroactive to Sunday.

Kelly, 32, had been awaiting a decision on his appeal of an eight-game suspension for an incident in a game against the Houston Astros on July 28 that included multiple pitches off target and near Astros' hitters. He also taunted Astros slugger Carlos Correa after a strikeout. Kelly, in his second season with the Dodgers, has not given up a run in seven appearances, but has struggled with his control to the tune of five walks and two wild pitches in 6 1/3 innings. He is 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA in 312 appearances (79 starts) over a nine-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers.

Kolarek, 31, is 2-0 this season and has not given up a run in four appearances. He is 10-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 127 relief appearances over a four-year career with the Tampa Bay Rays and Dodgers. --Field Level Media