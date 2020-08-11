Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Palermo opens way for return of Tours amid pandemic

High-profile withdrawals and a player testing COVID-19 positive threatened to derail the Palermo Ladies Open before it even started but despite the early jitters the event heralded tennis' return from the forced shutdown after five months. While the focus remained firmly on the health protocols - a couple of players had to be reminded by the chair umpire not to throw items like wrist bands into the sparse crowd after their matches - the action on court was exciting. Former champion Kuznetsova latest to withdraw from U.S. Open

Former U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova has joined a growing list of players who have decided not to play in this year's tournament due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Russian world number 32 on Monday announced her decision on Instagram where she also said she would skip the Western & Southern Open which is being held in New York this year instead of Cincinnati as a lead-up to the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open. Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers thrown out of ring by coronavirus

Mexico's legendary masked wrestlers have been economically body-slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, with some resorting to food parcels or even underground fights to survive a ban on sporting events. Several months into the pandemic, the arenas that would usually draw thousands of rowdy spectators watching the country's free-style wrestling, known as Lucha Libre, have remained closed. NBA roundup: Lillard scores 51, Embiid injured in Blazers' win

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers' squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 points and seven rebounds as Portland (33-39) moved within a half-game of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference race. The Trail Blazers are a half-game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and one game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the play-in berth. Nets bid to keep hot hand in matinee vs. Magic

The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic entered the NBA bubble as the teams likely to secure the seventh and eighth seeds in the Eastern Conference. When the Nets (34-36) get together with the Magic (32-39) on Tuesday afternoon near Orlando, it will essentially be a rehearsal for the postseason. Morikawa faces major expectations after PGA Championship win

Collin Morikawa displayed nerves of steel in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday where the young American fended off a slew of big names to grab his first major and ensure he will no longer fly under the radar. In only his second career major start, the 23-year-old Morikawa was a model of precision at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco where he finally pulled away from a tight leaderboard with a remarkable drive that set up a late eagle. MLB roundup: Benches clear as A's sweep Astros

Oakland tattooed rookie Cristian Javier for three early home runs and Jesus Luzardo recorded his first major league win by pitching into the sixth inning Sunday as the host Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-2 victory in a game that saw the benches empty. After A's center fielder Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch for the second time in the game with Oakland leading 6-2 in the seventh, Laureano exchanged words with Houston pitcher Humberto Castellanos before charging the Houston dugout from first base. Laureano was tackled by Astros players, Oakland catcher Austin Allen raced in and engaged aggressively with Houston counterpart Martin Maldonado. Indians' Plesac on dinner out: 'I made a poor choice'

Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac said he regrets leaving the team hotel in Chicago for a dinner out with friends -- an action that got him dispatched back to Cleveland alone. His dining experience violated league rules designed to keep teams' traveling parties safe from the coronavirus. Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. "The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay," Trump wrote on Twitter. Presidents Cup returning to Royal Montreal in 2024

The Presidents Cup will return to Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024, the PGA Tour said on Monday. Royal Montreal, the oldest golf club in North America, held the Canadian Open on 10 occasions, most recently in 2014, and was home of the 2007 Presidents Cup.