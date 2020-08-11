Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaking Royals look to stay hot, face Reds

Unlike Keller and Junis, Dozier had significant symptoms after he was diagnosed prior to the club's last exhibition game. "Since I had all the symptoms, I wasn't allowed to do anything until I started feeling better," Dozier said before Sunday's game.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:47 IST
Streaking Royals look to stay hot, face Reds

The suddenly hot Kansas City Royals have won their last four games, all against teams currently in first place in their respective divisions. This season has not been an easy road as the Royals' first 17 games were against teams that owned records of .500 or better, entering play Monday. On Tuesday, they'll get their first sub-.500 opponent when they visit Great American Ball Park to take on the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a two-game series.

Their four-game winning streak began against the Chicago Cubs, who entered play Monday with the best record in the majors. The last three wins have come against the Minnesota Twins, who had the best record in the American League until they faced the Royals. Kansas City seems to be getting healthy at the right time as two pitchers who were sidelined due to COVID-19 are finding their stride.

Projected ace Brad Keller made his 2020 debut with five shutout innings in the victory over the Cubs after missing the start of the season. He joined fellow starter Jakob Junis in the rotation, as Junis made his first start the previous weekend against the White Sox and took a no-decision against the Twins. The Royals, who struggled offensively in the start of the season, welcomed back right fielder/utilityman Hunter Dozier on Sunday and Dozier drove in two runners in his first at-bat. Unlike Keller and Junis, Dozier had significant symptoms after he was diagnosed prior to the club's last exhibition game.

"Since I had all the symptoms, I wasn't allowed to do anything until I started feeling better," Dozier said before Sunday's game. "I didn't do any physical activity for a little over a week. Then when I started feeling better, I was able to start doing some body weight workouts, but those were still tough. I had shortness of breath, so it was tough for me to get through a workout. It got a little better every day. I was able to push myself a little bit more. "I'm feeling good. I'm ready to get back. I know it's definitely different up here, but the swing feels good. Timing felt really good (Saturday). (It) was probably my best day timing-wise. I know it's going to be a process. I'm glad to be back. I'm glad to be feeling healthy. I'm ready to get going."

The Royals will send rookie Kris Bubic to the mound in Cincinnati. He's lost both, but he has pitched well in his two major league starts, compiling a 3.60 ERA. He has nine strikeouts while allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 10 innings. The Reds are under .500, but they're a half-game out of second place in the National League Central and the guaranteed playoff spot.

They'll send Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.76 ERA) to the mound looking for his first win of the season, after winning 15 games in 2019. All 81 of his MLB appearances have been starts, and he owns a career 3.72 ERA. Only one position player who has started a game for the Royals (Maikel Franco, 1-for-6) has ever faced Castillo. The Reds will be without former Royals All-Star Mike Moustakas, as the second baseman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left quad Sunday.

"It's a little bit unknown," Reds manager David Bell said last week. "It started bothering him (Monday) night, and then he did everything he needed to do to get into the lineup (Tuesday), got treatment on it and everything. He thought everything was good to go, and as the game went on, it continued to bother him." Moustakas is batting .238 with two home runs and six RBIs in seven games. Nick Castellanos is off to a strong start with team-highs of seven homers and 16 RBIs. He is batting .293 in 16 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK retail sales remain robust in July httpson.ft.com3gK7PGc - UK universities urged to be fle...

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US has already responded in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means very little. We have already responded in many diff...

Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of...

In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs

Following an unintended break, the Chicago Cubs are ready for a return to the diamond. When they do, the Cleveland Indians will be waiting. Back in action for the first time in five days, the visiting Cubs aim to keep the Indians from a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020