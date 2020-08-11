Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians P Clevinger to quarantine after protocol violation

The move comes one day after right-hander Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland from Chicago via car after a coronavirus protocol violation. ESPN reported Monday that Clevinger and Plesac left the team hotel together on Saturday night while the team was in Chicago for a series against the White Sox. Plesac issued a statement Sunday after he was disciplined: "I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:54 IST
Indians P Clevinger to quarantine after protocol violation

The Cleveland Indians announced Monday they will discipline a second pitcher for violating coronavirus protocols, putting right-hander Mike Clevinger on a 72-hour quarantine. The move comes one day after right-hander Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland from Chicago via car after a coronavirus protocol violation.

ESPN reported Monday that Clevinger and Plesac left the team hotel together on Saturday night while the team was in Chicago for a series against the White Sox. Plesac issued a statement Sunday after he was disciplined: "I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening. I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates' forgiveness and get back to work."

After an off day Monday, Clevinger was supposed to pitch at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. He will be replaced on the mound by right-hander Adam Plutko. "Today the organization learned that RHP Mike Clevinger violated team protocols on the club's recent road trip to Chicago," the Indians said in a statement. "He has been instructed to quarantine and will undergo subsequent testing while away from the team. ... The Cleveland Indians will continue to keep the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members as our top priority."

The Indians earned an extra-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night and Clevinger flew home with the team afterward, ESPN reported. In addition to his quarantine, Clevinger must have multiple negative COVID-19 tests before he can return.

Clevinger is 1-1 this season in three starts with a 3.24 ERA. He was 13-4 for the Indians last season with a career-best 2.71 ERA in 21 starts. He is 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA over a five-year career, all with the Indians. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- UK retail sales remain robust in July httpson.ft.com3gK7PGc - UK universities urged to be fle...

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US has already responded in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means very little. We have already responded in many diff...

Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of...

In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs

Following an unintended break, the Chicago Cubs are ready for a return to the diamond. When they do, the Cleveland Indians will be waiting. Back in action for the first time in five days, the visiting Cubs aim to keep the Indians from a thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020