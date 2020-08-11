Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz; Rosario's slam boosts Twins past Brewers and more

Bouzkova knocked off third-seeded Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom 6-4, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky. Bottom of Rays' lineup subdues Red Sox Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the host Boston Red Sox 8-7 Monday night.

Devdiscourse news desk | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz; Rosario's slam boosts Twins past Brewers and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just minutes into the contest before she felt well enough to continue.

Mavericks overcome deficit to slay Jazz

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 27 points and Seth Curry added 22 to lead the Mavericks to a 122-114 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday near Orlando. Boban Marjanovic added 20 points and nine rebounds and J.J. Barea chipped in 18 for the Mavericks (43-30), who rallied from a 22-point deficit.

Heat handle Warren, and Pacers, to take over fourth in East

Jimmy Butler, returning from a three-game injury absence, had game-highs with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals to lead the Miami Heat to a 114-92 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night near Orlando. Butler, who also had five assists in 29 minutes, had been out with a sore right foot. His return helped the Heat (44-27) take sole possession of the fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Phillies slam Braves with an early 10-run outburst

Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer, and the host Philadelphia Phillies provided starter Aaron Nola with plenty of run support in a 13-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday. J.T. Realmuto homered and knocked in three runs while Roman Quinn and Jean Segura each went deep as the Phillies rebounded after being swept by the Braves in a doubleheader on Sunday.

WTA roundup: Kentucky event opens with upset

Top-level pro tennis returned to the United States on Monday, and the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova produced an upset at the outset. Bouzkova knocked off third-seeded Johanna Konta of the United Kingdom 6-4, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.

Bottom of Rays' lineup subdues Red Sox

Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, Manuel Margot had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays edged the host Boston Red Sox 8-7 Monday night. Kiermaier had three RBIs and two stolen bases, and Michael Perez drove in a pair as the Rays won for the fourth time in their last five games. Margot, Kiermaier, and Perez combined to go 8-for-13 from the bottom third of the lineup to lead a 16-hit Tampa Bay attack.

Cardinals, Tigers doubleheader postponed for 'additional testing'

Major League Baseball (MLB) said a double-header set for Thursday in Detroit between the Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed, citing the need for additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine. Players and staff members from the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 late last month, prompting the postponement of games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the league also postponed a series between St. Louis and Detroit last week.

Rosario's slam boosts Twins past Brewers

Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam and Randy Dobnak won his third consecutive start as the visiting Minnesota Twins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Dobnak (3-1), originally expected to be a spot starter when All-Star Jake Odorizzi began the season on the injured list due to a right intercostal strain, held the Brewers to one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced.

Tour de France 2021 to begin in Brittany after Denmark postponement

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Brittany after Copenhagen's staging of the 'Grand Depart' was pushed back by a year due to a potential clash with soccer's postponed European Championship, race organizers said on Monday. Brittany will also host the first four full stages of the race.

Raptors beat Bucks in a matchup of top East teams

Chris Boucher had a career-best 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season, 114-106, Monday night near Orlando as both teams played without key players. Matt Thomas added a career-best 22 points for the Raptors and Norman Powell had 21 points and eight rebounds.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-prof Saibaba seeks parole, HC issues notice to Maha govt

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by Delhi Universitys former professor G N Saibaba for emergency parole to attend the post-funeral rituals of his late mothe...

TheHomeOffice.in solving all your work from home woes

With the surge of pandemic lifestyle changes, the once adored Work From Home option has now become a strain to working professionals physical and mental wellbeing. Bengaluru based company, TheHomeOffice.in offers products and solutions to c...

Rajasthan govt will complete its 5 years tenure, Congress will win next elections as well: Gehlot

A day after states former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the partys high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok ...

Plus500 unveils new share buyback as profit surges six-fold

Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd posted on Tuesday a six-fold surge in first-half profit on the back of extreme volatility in financial markets triggered by the coronavirus crisis and also announced a 67.3 million share buyback plan.Plus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020