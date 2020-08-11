Left Menu
Angels, Trout outslug A's in comeback win

Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak. The Angels trailed 9-4 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying with three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth.

Angels, Trout outslug A's in comeback win
Mike Trout homered twice, singled twice, and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 comeback victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Trout's second homer and seventh of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning, snapping a 9-9 tie and helping end Oakland's nine-game winning streak.

The Angels trailed 9-4 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying with three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth. The Angels matched their season-high with 10 runs, and also got home runs from Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani among their 14 hits.

Oakland got a big night from third baseman Matt Chapman, who homered twice, tripled and drove in six runs - all in the first four innings. The Angels' bullpen, however, shut out the A's after the fourth. Felix Pena (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, earned the victory in relief of starter Julio Teheran. Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit (1-1), who surrendered Trout's homer in the eighth, got the loss.

The Angels jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Oakland starter Sean Manaea, two of the runs scoring on a home run by Rendon, his first hit since Aug. 2, snapping an 0-for-21 slide. But the A's rallied to tie the game against Teheran in the top of the second, the first run scoring on Chapman's first homer of the night. Chapman homered again in the third inning, a two-run blast that put Oakland up 5-3. It was his sixth homer of the season.

Trout singled and scored in the bottom of the third to narrow the Angels' deficit to 5-4, but the A's tacked on four more runs in the fourth, three coming in on Chapman's bases-clearing triple for a 9-4 Oakland advantage. Trout's homer in the bottom of the fourth got the Angels to within 9-6, and Ohtani doubled and scored later in the inning to make it 9-7.

The Angels came all the way back to tie it at 9-9 on Ohtani's two-run homer in the sixth.

