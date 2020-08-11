Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football Leaks 'whistleblower' under witness protection

Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, has been freed from house arrest and is now in witness protection as he awaits trial for attempted extortion and other crimes, police said late on Monday. Prosecutors have said Pinto, 31, created Football leaks -- a trove of 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:29 IST
Football Leaks 'whistleblower' under witness protection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, has been freed from house arrest and is now in witness protection as he awaits trial for attempted extortion and other crimes, police said late on Monday.

Prosecutors have said Pinto, 31, created Football leaks -- a trove of 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts, and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

Pinto was detained in Hungary in January last year on a European arrest warrant issued by Portuguese authorities. He was then extradited to his home country. Portuguese prosecutors brought various charges against him, mostly related to allegations of unauthorized access to data, attempted extortion, and violation of correspondence.

He had been in pre-trial detention in Lisbon since March 2019 before going under house arrest in April this year. He was released at the weekend. Portugal's criminal investigation police agency (PJ) said in a statement Pinto was now in witness protection and that it "reserves the right and the duty to use all legal means at its disposal to discover the truth of the crimes it investigates".

According to Portuguese law, special protection measures can be applied to witnesses when there is a danger for life, health, freedom or property. Pinto's trial is set to start next month.

Earlier this year, Pinto also took responsibility for disclosing hundreds of thousands of files about alleged financial schemes used by billionaire Isabel dos Santos to build her vast business empire. She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UK mid-caps hit 2-month high on stimulus hopes; IHG jumps

UK mid-caps rose to a two-month high on Tuesday as hopes of a stimulus-led rebound helped investors look past a mixed batch of quarterly earnings updates, while InterContinental Hotels jumped on signalling a tentative recovery.The Holiday I...

Rajasthan BJP legislative party meeting postponed, to be held after Janmashtmi

The legislative party meeting of Bhartiya Janata Partys BJP Rajasthan unit, earlier scheduled for today, has been postponed and will now be held after Janmashtami. We had called for a legislature party meeting today. As some of our people a...

Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 139,538, the highest in Southeast Asia. A health ministry bulletin also reported 19 more fatalities, bringing the countrys death to...

Hong Kong's Apple Daily vows to fight on after owner arrested

Hong Kongs Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance on Tuesday to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.Reader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020