Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Valencia report two COVID-19 positives

Spain, one of the worst affected countries in the world by the virus, is continuing to experience a steady rise in infections cases and on Monday overtook Britain as the country with the most infections in Western Europe. The infections at Valencia come two days after Atletico Madrid players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for the virus, meaning they will miss the team's Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:45 IST
Soccer-Valencia report two COVID-19 positives
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

La Liga side Valencia have announced that two members of their squad and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after returning to pre-season training. The club's statement said the two individuals, who were not named, were isolating at home and that the rest of the squad would continue to follow a strict protocol.

Valencia were heavily affected by the virus when it first emerged in Spain earlier this year, with the club reporting in March that over one third of the squad and staff had been infected. Spain, one of the worst affected countries in the world by the virus, is continuing to experience a steady rise in infections cases and on Monday overtook Britain as the country with the most infections in Western Europe.

The infections at Valencia come two days after Atletico Madrid players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for the virus, meaning they will miss the team's Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin says Russia develops first vaccine against coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that works quite effectively and forms a stable immunity against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinat...

Investors call for greater Rio accountability over destroyed ancient caves

British and Australian investment funds said on Monday that Rio Tintos testimony last week over its destruction of ancient caves in Australia raised questions about the accountability of its senior leadership.Rio chief executive Jean-Sbasti...

HDFC raises Rs 10,000cr equity capital in QIP; issues warrants and bonds

Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors, including Government of Singapore and Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. Besides, the corporatio...

Can take over MCD schools if BJP fail in duties: Manish Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the Delhi government can take over schools run by the three Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-ruled municipal corporations in case they failed to pay salaries to teachers and distributing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020