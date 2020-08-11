Simon Kerrigan signs two-year contract with Northamptonshire

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with Northamptonshire which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022. Kerrigan has the experience of 104 first-class games with him. He has claimed 322 wickets at an average of just over 30.

With 13 five-wicket hauls and best figures of 9/51 to his name, Kerrigan offers Championship captain Adam Rossington a new angle to his attack. "I'm delighted to have signed, I've worked hard over the winter and went on the pre-season tour to Singapore with the club and felt in a good place pre COVID to push for a contract. I'm really happy that the club has put their faith in me and offered me a contract for next year." Kerrigan said in an official release.

"It's an exciting time for the club with Sads (John Sadler) and Lids (Chris Liddle) coming in on the coaching staff along with being in Div 1 next year. I hope I can contribute a few fifers to the cause and be part of some successful campaigns for Northamptonshire," he added. Head coach David Ripley was also looking forward to adding to his red-ball spin bowling stocks and the addition of Kerrigan has bolstered the bowling lineup of his side.

"Since Graeme White retired from that side of the game we've been short of red ball spin, the other spinners on our staff apart from Rob Keogh are very much geared up for white ball cricket so it's great to have Keogh and Kerrigan as a pair of red ball spinners for Div 1." Ripley said. Kerrigan is already the owner of a Northamptonshire cap, number 508, following a spell on loan with the Club in 2017 and Ripley says the pair have been in regular contact since.

"I'm really excited, I'm pleased for him because he's a cracking lad, a bit of a cricket badger and I'm really pleased we've given him and opportunity and I've just got that feeling it's going to be a good story." Ripley concluded. (ANI)