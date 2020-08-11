Left Menu
Development News Edition

Simon Kerrigan signs two-year contract with Northamptonshire

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with Northamptonshire which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022.

ANI | Nottingham | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:10 IST
Simon Kerrigan signs two-year contract with Northamptonshire
Spinner Simon Kerrigan (Photo/ ECB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan on Tuesday signed a two-year contract with Northamptonshire which will keep him at the club until the end of 2022. Kerrigan has the experience of 104 first-class games with him. He has claimed 322 wickets at an average of just over 30.

With 13 five-wicket hauls and best figures of 9/51 to his name, Kerrigan offers Championship captain Adam Rossington a new angle to his attack. "I'm delighted to have signed, I've worked hard over the winter and went on the pre-season tour to Singapore with the club and felt in a good place pre COVID to push for a contract. I'm really happy that the club has put their faith in me and offered me a contract for next year." Kerrigan said in an official release.

"It's an exciting time for the club with Sads (John Sadler) and Lids (Chris Liddle) coming in on the coaching staff along with being in Div 1 next year. I hope I can contribute a few fifers to the cause and be part of some successful campaigns for Northamptonshire," he added. Head coach David Ripley was also looking forward to adding to his red-ball spin bowling stocks and the addition of Kerrigan has bolstered the bowling lineup of his side.

"Since Graeme White retired from that side of the game we've been short of red ball spin, the other spinners on our staff apart from Rob Keogh are very much geared up for white ball cricket so it's great to have Keogh and Kerrigan as a pair of red ball spinners for Div 1." Ripley said. Kerrigan is already the owner of a Northamptonshire cap, number 508, following a spell on loan with the Club in 2017 and Ripley says the pair have been in regular contact since.

"I'm really excited, I'm pleased for him because he's a cracking lad, a bit of a cricket badger and I'm really pleased we've given him and opportunity and I've just got that feeling it's going to be a good story." Ripley concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists ask: Without trial data, how can we trust Russia's COVID vaccine?

An announcement by Russia on Tuesday that it will approve a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing prompted alarm among global health experts, who said that with no full trial data, the vaccine is hard to trust. Intent...

Pak claims 'concrete' measures lead to 'success' against coronavirus pandemic

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed success against the coronavirus pandemic, saying the virus outbreak was controlled in the country due to concrete measures taken by the government through its trace, test and quarantine TTQ strategy and smart loc...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures hit record high as stimulus bets climb

SP 500 futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, bringing the benchmark index to the verge of levels last seen before the coronavirus crisis hit in February, causing one of Wall Streets most dramatic crashes in history. The benchmark index w...

Bank of Baroda shares decline 3 pc on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of Bank of Baroda on Tuesday declined 3 per cent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended June. The companys stock went lower by 2.99 per cent to close at Rs 47.10 on the BSE. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020